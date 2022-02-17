2022 February 17 15:51

CMA CGM to rebuild and modernize Beirut Port container terminal

Following the bidding process, CMA Terminals, a fully-owned subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, has been chosen to manage, operate and maintain the Port of Beirut’s container terminal for a 10-year period starting in March 2022, according to the company's release.

The CMA CGM Group, which already has a strong presence in Lebanon, currently accounts for almost 55% of the container terminal’s volumes, since it has maintained its nine weekly calls and transshipment operations there.



A $33 million investment will be made in the container terminal of Beirut Port, including $19 million over the first two years. The sum will be devoted to:

1. A complete infrastructure upgrade: refurbishment, replacement, and acquisition of new port equipment.

2. The construction of a new technical facility for maintenance and spare parts storage.

3. A digital transformation of the terminal, by implementing the very latest management, optimization and interconnection systems between the operations and the various operators within the port’s community.

4. Environmental performance improvements, through the purchase of greener and ecofriendly equipment.

CMA CGM will use its own expertise and that of the previous operator’s teams in pursuit of its development goals for the terminal.



The CMA CGM Group, which was founded in Lebanon 43 years ago, is deeply attached to the Port of Beirut, which plays a vital economic role for the capital and the country.

Following the full acquisition of the container terminal inside Tripoli port back in 2021, considered as the country’s second commercial port, CMA CGM is pursuing its will of strengthening its presence at Lebanon’s ports. The Group plays an active role in supporting and developing the country’s economy through its investments in shipping and ports, as well as in logistics via its subsidiary CEVA Logistics.

The CMA CGM Group is continuously committed to playing a leading role in rebuilding Lebanon’s economy following the series of crises that have shaken the country in the recent years. Various projects and investments have been completed alongside initiatives to support various economic sectors with the objective to create job vacancies and support the Lebanese population, especially the youth:

Establishment in Beirut of CMA CGM’s Levant regional office

Opening of a Digital Hub and creation of a Shared Services Center

Support to the Lebanese agriculture and its expansion in international markets

Industrial investments among others

After creating almost 800 jobs over the past two years, today the Group engages almost 1,000 employees in Lebanon. Furthermore 400 new job opportunities will follow over the next 12 months.



Winning the contract to manage, operate and maintain the Port of Beirut’s container terminal is part of the CMA CGM Group’s strategy of developing its terminal business while supporting the growth and efficiency of its shipping lines, consolidating its end-to-end service offering and establish greater control over the logistics chain so that it can offer its customers higher-quality, integrated, digital and more environmentally-friendly services in a context that requires a comprehensive approach to the supply chain.

The Group is currently invested in 52 port terminals across 33 countries via its subsidiaries CMA Terminals and Terminal Link (joint venture).