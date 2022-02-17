2022 February 17 13:39

Moscow Canal needs RUB 90 billion by 2035 to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities

Photo by IAA PortNews

The requirements for financing of Moscow Canal to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities by 2035 is estimated at RUB 90 billion, Oleg Shakhmardanov, Head of FSBI Moscow Canal, said at the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by IAA PortNews in Moscow. According to him, the first phase is to be focused on stabilization of hydraulic engineering facilities in pre-fault conditions, the second one – on other facilities under pressure, the third one – on nonpressure facilities and infrastructure.

To conduct maintenance and capital repair on Moscow Canal a grand provided by the City of Moscow should be extended for 2023-27 in the amount of RUB 2.5 billion. RUB 400 million is needed annually for maintenance of the canal facilities.

“The key problems are caused by the age and wear of the facilities”, said Oleg Shakhmardanov.

In 2021, Moscow Canal carried 25 million tonnes of cargo.

FSBI Moscow Canal subordinate to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency is the largest water transport and water management complex executing the functions of state authority at inland water ways within 12 entities of the Russian Federation. Its numbers 235 hydraulic engineering structures and 3,842 kilometers of waterways making the Moscow Basin of Inland Water Ways.

Key navigable routes of the company run across the Rybinsk Reservoir, along the Volga river from Tver to Khopylevo, along the Moscow Canal, the Moskva river and the Oka river from Kaluga to the Saeima canal.