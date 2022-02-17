2022 February 17 12:50

Experts note positive dynamics in construction of dredging ships in Russia

Photo by IAA PortNews

Construction of dredging ships shows positive dynamics in Russia, according to the participants of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by IAA PortNews in Moscow. The dedicated session, “Fleet for dredging and underwater engineering works”, was moderated by Nikolay Shablikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Engineering JSC.



In his report, Nikolay Shablikov emphasized the upward trend in development of the dredging fleet for the Russian Federation. He also shared updated requirements on local content in ships and marine equipment specified by RF Government’s Decree dated 11 December 2021 (No 719) on introduction of amendments to the Governmental Decree dated 17 July 2015.



The Congress participants also shared their innovative approaches to construction of dredging ships. Aleksey Klepikov, General Director, R-FLOT Group, emphasized the necessity to establish cooperative ties for ensuring maximum local content of ship equipment and further phasing out of imports.



It should be noted that the speakers’ reports stirred wide interest and laid the groundwork for proposals on development of Russia’s dredging fleet. Revised requirements on ship’s local content rose the most heated discussions.

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. Major customers of dredging works, FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom), provided their traditional support to the Congress and shared their plans.