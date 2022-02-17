2022 February 17 12:31

MOL and MOL Ferry to build 2 cutting-edge LNG-powered ferries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group company MOL Ferry Co., Ltd. announced orders for construction of two cutting-edge LNG-fueled ferries, according to the company's release.

MOL signed a deal with Naikai Zosen Corporation to build the two ferries. The vessels are slated for delivery in 2025, and will replace two vessels that MOL Ferry currently operates on the Oarai-Tomakomai route.

The MOL Group is currently building Japan's first two LNG-fueled ferries, "Sunflower Kurenai" and "Sunflower Murasaki", entering service in 2023, and with the addition of these two new vessels to be ordered this time, the MOL Group will lead the industry in terms of environmental responsibility.

The new ferries will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35% in comparison with ferries currently in service, by adopting the latest technologies. The MOL Group will reduce environmental impact by introducing the next-generation super eco ferries.



Compared to conventional marine fuel oil, LNG is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) by about 25%, sulfur oxide (SOx) by virtually 100%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by about 85%, allowing for a significant reduction of vessels' environmental impact.



The new ferries adopt the "ISHIN" ship design, which features a streamlined shape with an aerodynamically rounded the bow and can use diagonal headwinds to help propel the vessel. These ferries will be also equipped with high-performance, high-efficiency engines. In addition, new technologies such as energy-saving device developed by Naikai Zosen have been incorporated to further reduce CO2 emissions.



As the number of trucks is expected to increase due to the acceleration of Modal Shift, all cabins will be private, offering additional comfort not only for passengers but also long-distance truck drivers. MOL group will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions by supporting Modal Shift.

Naikai Zosen launched development of an energy-saving device called the "Spray Tearing Plate," which will be installed on the new ferries to further boost energy efficiency to improve energy-saving technology. With this order for new LNG-fueled ferries, which are the first LNG-powered ferries for Naikai Zosen, the company aims to win additional orders for eco-friendly LNG-fueled coastal ferries and RoRo ships and will contribute to ocean transport as a shipyard that can build vessels to deliver advanced environmental performance.