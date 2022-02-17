-
2022 February 17 11:53
Damen built 36 dredgers and tugs in Russia
“We build a lot of ships in Russia and worldwide... Over the recent years we have built 36 ships in Russia including several dredgers and lots of tugs ... Besides, Damen has stablished an engineering company in Saint-Petersburg which, apart from designing, is engaged in procurement of Russian equipment, management of supply chains, assistance and support of production ... We also have our service centers in Russia with professional Russian-speaking engineers offering round-the-clock support throughout all time-zones ", tells Olivier Marcus.
Damen ships feature high level of environmental safety and digitalization, which are among the company’s key priorities.
