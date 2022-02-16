2022 February 16 16:44

Hydrographic Company considers investment of about RUB 20 billion in construction of dredging fleet

The company’s investment programme is to be implemented in 2023-30



Hydrographic Company is looking into investing about RUB 20 billion in construction of its own dredging fleet, Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, said at the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by IAA PortNews in Moscow.



According to the speaker, maintenance dredging in the Arctic will make about 5 million cbm per year from 2023-24. That entails the need to involve a certain number of specialized vessels.



The company is going to have a fleet comprising trailing suction hopper dredgers, ships for seabed intervention, a backhoe dredger and hydrographic survey vessels. As of today, Hydrographic Company is developing a related investment programme. Its implementation is planned for 2023-30.