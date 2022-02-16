2022 February 16 16:19

Reconstruction of Volga-Caspian Seaway Canal to be completed in 2028

Photo by IAA PortNews 15 million cbm

The project on reconstruction of the Volga-Caspian Seaway Canal is to be completed in 2028, Denis Vitsnarovsky, Deputy Head of FSUE Rosmorport’s Capital Construction and Repair Division, said at the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by IAA PortNews in Moscow.



According to his data, pre-project works will be conducted in 2022, designing will be executed in 2023-24, construction – in 2024-28. The scope of dredging is preliminary estimated at 15 million cbm. The project is aimed at ensuring the passage of ships with a draft of up to 4.5 meters.



The scope of maintenance dredging on the canal planned for 2022 is estimated at 7.1 million cbm. Over a half of this amount (3.9 million cbm) is to be dredged involving FSUE Rosmorport’s own forces and facilities. The relevant competition procedures are underway.