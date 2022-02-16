2022 February 16 15:27

Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes in 2021

Photo by IAA PortNews

In 2021, Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes, Denis Vitsnarovsky, Deputy Head of FSUE Rosmorport’s Capital Construction and Repair Division, said at the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” held by IAA PortNews in Moscow.



According to his data, the increase was driven by the construction of port infrastructure facilities in the port of Ust-Luga (investor – Ultramar, 12 million tonnes per year), expansion of KSK grain terminal in the seaport of Novorossiysk (3.7 million tonnes), construction of hydraulic engineering facilities at Vostochny seaport (investor – Maly Port, 0.5 million tonnes), construction of federally owned facilities at the port of Pevek (0.8 million tonnes), construction of port infrastructure facilities at the port of Temryuk (initiated by FSUE Rosmorport and Temryukmortrans LLC, 2.1 million tonnes).



When speaking about the key projects on development of infrastructure in seaports, the speaker named the construction of coastal and sea infrastructure in the port of Gelendzhik (yacht marina: operational water area, access canal and aids to navigation with the scope of dredging estimated at 0.3 million cbm and completion scheduled for 2022), reconstruction of KSK grain terminal in the port of Novorossiysk (scope of dredging – 0.43 million cbm, completion - 2023, additional capacity – 3.7 million tonnes per year), recn of facilities in the port of Tuapse (scope of dredging – 0.03 million cbm, completion - 2022, additional capacity – 1.4 million tonnes per year), construction of two berths in the port of Novorossiysk (scope of dredging – 1.4 million cbm, completion - 2025, additional capacity – 11.5 million tonnes per year),



Among other projects is the construction of a complex for transshipment of LNG in the Kamchatka Territory (Bechevinskaya Bay, scope of dredging – 18 million cbm, completion - 2022, additional capacity – 21.7 million tonnes per year), construction of a new specialized port in the Sukhodol Bay (scope of dredging 7.1 million cbm, completion - 2022, additional capacity - 20 million tonnes per year).



Besides, there is a plan to upgrade facilities in the port of Murmansk (additional capacity - 4 million tonnes per year) and to build a new LNG handling complex in Murmansk (additional capacity – 10.5 million tonnes per year).



Reconstruction of the Volga-Caspian Canal is also foreseen.