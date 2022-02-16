2022 February 16 14:20

Equinor extends drilling contracts on the Norwegian continental shelf

On behalf of the partnerships Equinor is exercising options worth NOK 8 billion with Archer, KCA Deutag and Odfjell Drilling, according to the company's release. The contracts include drilling, completion, intervention services, plugging, maintenance and modifications on 19 of Equinor’s permanent installations, maintaining strong ripple effects.

The four-year agreements were signed in 2018. Exercised for two years from the end of 2022, the options cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by contract. The contracts provide jobs for around 2000 people each year.





