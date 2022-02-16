2022 February 16 10:31

The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow

Photo by IAA PortNews

The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews kicked off at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group. Golden Sponsor – Boskalis. Sponsors: Composit, Van Oord, Nonius Engineering, Mordraga, BLRT Repair Yards, NSC, MES, MTG, TAZMAR MARITIME.

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works". Conference Sponsor - RemBet.

Major customers of dredging works, FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom), provide their traditional support to the Congress and annually share their plans at the event. The Congress is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.

The first day of the Congress has gathered in Moscow over 200 delegates from various cities of Russia and from abroad.

