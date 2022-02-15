2022 February 15 18:07

MacGregor selected to supply FPSO offloading systems for CNOOC’s Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply two FPSO offloading systems for the Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project located in the east part of South China Sea. The contract has been awarded following the successful cooperation and delivery of the mooring system and riser pull-in system for CNOOC’s Lingshui 17-2 project, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2021 fourth quarter order intake. The offloading systems are planned to be delivered to Offshore Oil Engineering’s construction site located in Qingdao, China in January 2023.

This is China’s first 60,000T cylindrical FPSO, and MacGregor’s offloading systems will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient discharge of oil from the FPSO to a shuttle tanker.

The offloading systems will be customized to store either a 16-inch catenary hose or a 16-inch floating hose that allows the operator flexibility with shuttle tanker selection. The rated oil flow is up to 3600 m3/h for each offloading system. The two sets of offloading systems share a common hydraulic power unit, with this redundant solution providing high-efficiency operation.



MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.