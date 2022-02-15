2022 February 15 11:03

APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity

APM Terminals Mumbai also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI) will invest US$115 million in infrastructure development that will increase the container handling capacity, according to the company's release. The company is investing in 6 Ship-to-Shore (StS) cranes and 3 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes. The investment is aimed at enabling GTI to accommodate changing customer needs for larger vessel capability. With this investment, the container handling capacity of GTI will increase by 10% to 2.18 million TEUs.



GTI is a joint venture between APM Terminals and domestic rail operator Container Corporation of India (Concor) operating at Nhava Sheva. The terminal includes a berth line of 2,336 feet, 128 acres of yard space, and modern service equipment — including 10 twin-lifting quay cranes, 40 rubber-tire gantry cranes, and three rail-mounted quay cranes.

About APM Terminals Mumbai (Gateway Terminals India)

APM Terminals Mumbai also known as Gateway Terminals India (GTI) Pvt. Ltd. is a part of APM Terminals global network. It is a joint venture between APM Terminals and the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR-A Government of India undertaking), operating at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust located at Nhava Sheva.

APM Terminals Mumbai is the highest volume handling terminal in India which has handled 2mn TEUs in a year. The terminal has 712 M of quay length and is spread out in 63 Hectares of area.

APM Terminals Mumbai is connected to the hinterland via NH4B, NH4, NH17, NH 3 & 8 and a State Highway 54. The upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will seamlessly connect the terminal with Mumbai. The upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) from Dadri to JNPT will connect the terminal to northern India on electrified route. APM Terminals Mumbai is well connected to 47 ICD locations and 3 CFS across the country via rail.