2022 February 14 17:26

Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago

Norfolk Southern Corporation in the USA has ordered one additional Konecranes hybrid RTG for their Landers Intermodal Yard in Chicago, IL. The order was booked in December 2021 and the crane will be delivered in December 2022, according to the company's release.

Norfolk Southern has been a Konecranes customer since 2020. The corporation has served American railroads for nearly two centuries, and as a premier transportation company it serves every major container port in the eastern United States.

The new hybrid RTG will work intermodal rail tracks with a high degree of eco-efficiency thanks to its hybrid drive.

Hybrid Konecranes RTGs are operated with electrical power from both the battery and diesel generator. During normal use, power is drawn exclusively from the battery. During peak use, power is drawn from the battery and diesel generator in parallel. Energy from braking is saved and used to recharge the battery. The hybrid RTG for Landers Yard will be equipped with Konecranes’ Auto-Steering smart feature, keeping the RTG on a pre-programmed path, easing the work of the operator. It can stack containers 1-over-3.

