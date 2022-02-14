2022 February 14 13:06

FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow

FESCO Transportation Group (“FESCO”) is expanding the geography of its domestic routes and is launching a regular rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow.

Now FESCO customers can deliver goods to the Trans-Baikal Territory and the Amur Region via the capital of Russia within the frames of a single logistics service.



Container trains will depart once a week from one of marine terminals of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region and will arrive at terminal and logistics center Beliy Rast in the Moscow region where some containers will be promptly re-loaded to FESCO trains destined for Chita and Blagoveshchensk.



Total transit time to station Chita-1 will be 12 days, to station Blagoveshchensk – 14 days. The basis of cargo flow of the new service will be formed by consumer goods.



The first train loaded with 56 containers departed from Terminal Sea Fish Port on February 7.



The service is focused on transportation of both imported and domestic goods that are produced in the North-Western region of Russia. FESCO customers also have access to regular shipments from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Moscow.