2022 February 14 12:34

Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

Turkish terminal operator Çelebi Bandirma Uluslararasi Limani Isletmeciligi A.S. (Çelebi Port of Bandırma) has ordered two eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their terminal on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, Turkey. The order was booked in November 2021. The cranes will be handed over in July 2022, according to the company's release.

Based in Istanbul, Celebi Holding’s seaport management division operates the terminal at the Port of Bandirma, offering a wide range of port services. The two new Generation 6 MHC will serve the port’s upcoming expansion plans, helping the port to increase their bulk handling and improve their management of general cargo and containers.

The two Generation 6 cranes delivered to Çelebi Port of Bandırma will be Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of up to 51 m and a lifting capacity of 125 t. They feature a high tower cab for an excellent view over the working environment and strong lifting capacity curves for high handling performance. Both cranes are equipped with a fuel-optimized diesel engine and an external power supply. When the cranes are connected to the harbor mains, their overall efficiency will be very high, with no local exhaust emissions and less noise.



