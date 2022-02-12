2022 February 12 12:51

Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has reduced its share capital by cancelling 952,934 ordinary shares held in treasury. The treasury stock was acquired by Boskalis as part of its share buyback program that was completed in September 2021. The total number of issued ordinary shares now amounts to 129,324,898 (previously 130,277,832).



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors in the maritime, coastal and delta regions. The services include the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways, land reclamation, coastal defense and riverbank protection. Boskalis offers a wide variety of marine services and contracting for the oil and gas sector and offshore wind industry as well as salvage solutions (SMIT Salvage). Furthermore, Boskalis has a number of strategic partnerships in harbour towage and terminal services (KOTUG SMIT Towage, Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment Boskalis operates in around 75 countries across six continents. Boskalis has over 9,600 employees, excluding its share in partnerships.