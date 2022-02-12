Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

  • Home
  2022 February 12

    Turkish terminal operator Çelebi Bandirma Uluslararasi Limani Isletmeciligi A.S. (Çelebi Port of Bandırma) has ordered two eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their terminal on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, Turkey. The order was booked in November 2021. The cranes will be handed over in July 2022.

    Based in Istanbul, Celebi Holding’s seaport management division operates the terminal at the Port of Bandirma, offering a wide range of port services. The two new Generation 6 MHC will serve the port’s upcoming expansion plans, helping the port to increase their bulk handling and improve their management of general cargo and containers.

    “These two new cranes will increase our productivity, lower our total operating costs and take us to a higher level of eco-efficiency at Çelebi Port of Bandırma. Moving forward, we're convinced that the new Generation 6 cranes will deliver the performance we need to best serve our customers across the region,” says Can Çelebioğlu, Chairman of Çelebi Holding.

    The two Generation 6 cranes delivered to Çelebi Port of Bandırma will be Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes, with a working radius of up to 51 m and a lifting capacity of 125 t. They feature a high tower cab for an excellent view over the working environment and strong lifting capacity curves for high handling performance. Both cranes are equipped with a fuel-optimized diesel engine and an external power supply. When the cranes are connected to the harbor mains, their overall efficiency will be very high, with no local exhaust emissions and less noise.


    “This order demonstrates the confidence Çelebi Port of Bandırma has in our brand and the value of our products as we continue to build a solid presence in Turkey,” says Hans-Juergen Schneider, Regional Sales Manager for Konecranes Port Solutions. “Our new Generation 6 cranes offer the flexibility and reliability customers demand combined with the latest in eco-efficiency.”

    This contract is part of Ecolifting™, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

    A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries.

2022 February 12

2022 February 11

2022 February 10

2022 February 9

