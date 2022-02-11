2022 February 11 18:37

GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of three LNG-fueled container vessels, according to GTT's release.

These three new vessels, each with a capacity of 7,900 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT. The delivery of the three vessels will take place in the first half of 2024.

LNG is today the best marine fuel to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship CO2 emissions by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.



