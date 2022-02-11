2022 February 11 17:39

Professor Mikhail Kolosov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika

Mikhail Kolosov will supervise the Water Transport HES section

The editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, magazine of PortNews Media Group, welcomes Professor Mikhail Kolosov, one of the leading scientists in the field of hydraulic engineering and waterways, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Honoured Scientist.

Mikhail Kolosov's career which lasted for over 50 years has a number of milestones including participation in construction of Krasnoyarsk HPP and designing of hydraulic engineering facilities at Lenhydroproject institute. However, most of his Mikhail Kolosov's work history is associated with scientific and teaching activities.

38 of his life were dedicated to Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, earlier known as LIIVT. It was LIIVT that Mikhail Kolosov graduated with specialization in hydraulic engineering structure. For many years, Mikhail Kolosov headed the Department of Hydraulic Engineering and he still works at the University.

A number of scientific studies and explorations were conducted under the leadership of Mikhail Kolosov. They present a great contribution into the scientific and practical development of hydraulic engineering, safety of hydraulic engineering facilities of water transport, development of new design methods and construction technologies.

Within the editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, Mikhail Kolosov will supervise the Water Transport HES section.