2022 February 11 13:57

Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Equinor

Aker Solutions has signed a three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor, according to the company's release.

The agreement for work on oil and gas installations offshore Norway represents a very large order intake for Aker Solutions.

Maintenance and modifications are crucial to ensure safe and efficient operations of customer’s installations and facilities. Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications work for Equinor on this frame agreement since first-quarter 2016. Work under the extension option will start upon completion of the existing period during the first quarter of 2023.

The contract provides work for Aker Solutions' operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company’s offices in Trondheim.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.



