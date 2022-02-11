2022 February 11 15:20

Equinor extends agreements with Norwegian suppliers

On behalf of its partners, Equinor is exercising options valued at around 11,5 billion NOK for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations, according to the company's release. The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years and will continue creating significant ripple effects across the country.

The agreements were signed in 2016 and applies where Equinor is the operator or technical service provider.

The options are exercised for three years from 1 March 2023 and cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by contract. These will be the last options of the contracts.





