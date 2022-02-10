CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean

  • Home
    CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):

     Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
     Destination: To Central America (excluding Mexico) & the Caribbean, Windward, Leeward, Guyana
     Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
     Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 10th, 2022 for Colombia Atlantic, Panama Atlantic, North Brazil, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands | Not applicable from France Atlantic to St Marteen & St Barthelemy)

     Origin: From Baltic
     Destination: To Windward, Leeward, Guyana
     Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
     Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)
     Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 12th, 2022 for North Brazil & Virgin Islands)

