2022 February 10 17:26
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):
Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland
Destination: To Central America (excluding Mexico) & the Caribbean, Windward, Leeward, Guyana
Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)
Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 10th, 2022 for Colombia Atlantic, Panama Atlantic, North Brazil, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands | Not applicable from France Atlantic to St Marteen & St Barthelemy)
Origin: From Baltic
Destination: To Windward, Leeward, Guyana
Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)
Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)
Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 12th, 2022 for North Brazil & Virgin Islands)
