2022 February 10 17:26

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean

CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):

Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland

Destination: To Central America (excluding Mexico) & the Caribbean, Windward, Leeward, Guyana

Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)

Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)

Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 10th, 2022 for Colombia Atlantic, Panama Atlantic, North Brazil, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands | Not applicable from France Atlantic to St Marteen & St Barthelemy)

Origin: From Baltic

Destination: To Windward, Leeward, Guyana

Contract validity: short term only (quarterly rates - 3 months max.)

Amount: EUR 200 per TEU (dry only)

Date of application: March 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (March 12th, 2022 for North Brazil & Virgin Islands)