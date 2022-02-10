2022 February 10 09:39

Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

The Congress will be held on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow

Organizing Committee of the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” continues registration of online delegates. The number of online participants is unlimited.

The event live stream will be arranged via Zoom on 16-17 February 2022.

Business programme of both days begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Both in-person and online delegates will be able to interact in the chat.

The 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (16 February 2022) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (17 February 2022).

Registration of in-person participants for the first day of the Congress is closed. 15 seats are still available for the second day of the event.

The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



