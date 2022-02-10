  • Home
  • News
  • Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 10 09:39

    Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

    The Congress will be held on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow

    Organizing Committee of the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” continues registration of online delegates. The number of online participants is unlimited.

    The event live stream will be arranged via Zoom on 16-17 February 2022.

    Business programme of both days begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Both in-person and online delegates will be able to interact in the chat.

    The 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (16 February 2022) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (17 February 2022).

    Registration of in-person participants for the first day of the Congress is closed. 15 seats are still available for the second day of the event.

    The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

    The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.

    Read more about the Congress >>>>

Другие новости по темам: dredging, PortNews  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 10

17:26 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
16:55 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels
16:34 Furetank secures biogas supply as step towards fossil-free shipping
16:09 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika escorts a convoy of ships to the port of Pevek
15:13 Eastern Pacific Shipping announces investment in nine maritime startups
14:43 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
14:20 Stevedoring strike threat withdrawn in Finland
14:03 The Wight Shipyard announces merger with multinational shipbuilder OCEA
13:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2022
13:23 TotalEnergies withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project
12:42 States urged to accept treaty amendments to expand IMO Council
12:19 APM Terminals now operates with the most advanced TOS in the port of Valencia
11:37 Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY
10:56 Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Feb 10
10:30 PrimeServ retrofits greenest-ever SCR System for German cruise ship
10:15 MOL Group bunkering vessel successfully operates using biodiesel fuel
09:55 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9
09:51 Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables
09:39 Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:18 Crude oil prices continue rising

2022 February 9

18:32 Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
18:07 Tanker Timofey Guzhenko participated in Barents Sea rescue
17:45 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
17:03 International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit
16:56 Egypt reviews international offers to establish green hydrogen projects in SCZone
16:30 MOL signs charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker to serve Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
16:24 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
16:11 Keppel secures contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
16:00 TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021
15:36 Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion
15:13 Maritime authorities of Singapore and Indonesia sign MoU
14:55 RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million
14:23 P&O Ferries introduces Free Digital ‘Travel Wallet’ to help freight customers overcome Brexit complexities
14:03 STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements
13:48 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%
13:26 Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies
12:12 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
11:12 ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Feb 09
10:20 Port of Antwerp deploys drones to detect floating debris
10:09 Maersk vessels live feed meteorologists around the globe with weather data
09:30 Inaugural LNG bunkering for world’s first dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8
09:14 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves

2022 February 8

18:42 Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot
18:14 DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021
18:01 Leningrad Region authorities got no initiatives from Belarus on construction of port facilities this year
17:03 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"
16:59 Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
13:41 Damen’s second Marine Aggregate Dredger 3500 enters service
13:36 Revolutionary Damen Fast Crew Supplier 7011 begins final commissioning
13:34 Rosatomflot to create Unified Platform of NSR Digital Services
13:02 T&E conducts study of CO2 emissions in European seaports