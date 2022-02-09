2022 February 9 14:03

STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed an Optimised Maintenance Agreement with the Canadian ferry operator Societé des Traversiers du Quebec (STQ), according to the company's release. The five year long-term agreement covers two vessels, the ‘Jos Deschenes II´ and the ‘Armand Imbeau II’, each of which operates with Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines. A similar agreement was signed earlier covering another STQ ferry, the ‘F.A. Gauthier’. The latest contract was signed in October 2021 and carries an option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

Wärtsilä’s ability to provide truly customised agreements that improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure better availability for these vessels was cited as a prime consideration in the award of this contract. Included in the scope of services provided are Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight digital solution, and Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning. Expert Insight uses artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to achieve an unprecedented level of predictive maintenance that can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50 percent. Dynamic Maintenance Planning is enabled with data and advanced analytics and remote monitoring, thus providing accurate insight into the vessel’s performance.



In addition to the engines, the agreement also covers the LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the Gas Valve Unit, and the ships’ electrical and automation systems.

The 92-metre-long passenger ferries are part of the Canadian Province of Quebec’s transportation system.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.