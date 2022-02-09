2022 February 9 11:12

ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics

Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer that received American Bureau of Shipping’s (ABS) Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification, according to the company's release.

ABS’s certification of the Cat® Asset Intelligence platform and Cat Equipment Health Management (EHM) services positions Caterpillar Marine to better deliver failure prevention and maintenance services. These services are offered through Customer Value Agreements (CVAs) and Global Value Agreements (GVAs). EHM services reduce downtime and resources required during ABS surveys by providing a holistic view of engine health to the vessel owner, local Cat Dealer, and ABS surveyor.

Under a CVA or GVA, Caterpillar customers gain the benefits of EHM services and use the data and recommendations to validate the legacy open and inspect requirements during ABS surveys. Following the requirements of the SMART Guide and working with the Cat dealer and Cat Fleet Manager, this service will lead to increased availability and lower total cost of ownership. Vessel owners who obtain a SMART Notation on their vessels can now leverage class society approved engine health analytics to drive maintenance decisions that make sense for them, their engines, and their customers.

About Caterpillar Marine:

Caterpillar Marine, with headquarters in Houston, Texas, groups all the marketing and service activities for Cat® and MaK marine diesel, dual fuel, and gas power systems within Caterpillar Inc. The organization provides premier power solutions in the medium and high-speed segments with outputs from 93 to 16,800 kW in main propulsion and 10 to 16,100 ekW in marine generator sets. The sales and service network includes more than 2,100 dealer locations worldwide dedicated to support customers in ocean-going, commercial marine and pleasure craft wherever they are.



About Caterpillar

With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.