  • Home
  • News
  • Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 8 16:59

    Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet

    The 38-metre long fishing vessel was officially handed over to the Depaepe family of the Devan Shipping Company on Saturday 29 January in Zeebrugge, Belgium, according to Damen's release. The design of Avanti spans the maximum length and tonnage allowed by Belgian maritime regulations. The Z-26 is the second vessel built to Damen Shipyards’ BT3808 design.

    Specific modifications for Devan Shipping Company make the vessel specifically suited to the Belgian fishing company’s methods – without customisation, Damen Maaskant would not live up to its name. It was built to the latest standards of comfort, technology, sustainability and the customer’s wishes.

    “Devan Shipping Company aimed for a highly efficient and profitable ship. Damen Maaskant modified the design together with SIP Marine to reduce fuel consumption and increase hauling power. The ship also has an imprinted anode system on board, ICCP, eliminating the need for anodes on the hull. This has the main effect of reducing drag,” says project manager John van der Maas. New and unique on this fishing cutter is the cold room instead of refrigerators for provisions.

    “Cooperation with all subcontractors went like a well-oiled machine. This ultimately lead to an excellent end result.” The hull was built and launched in Gdansk in Poland and then finished at the yard in Stellendam. The trawler was quickly finished within the agreed timeframe despite all the consequences of the pandemic. Steve Depaepe, owner of Devan Shipping Company, is impressed.

    Depaepe: “As a 14-year-old boy, I already dreamed of a real Maaskant Beam Trawler . Childhood dreams come true in Stellendam. A new fishing cutter for our Flemish fleet gives young fishermen hope for a future at sea and inspires new childhood dreams. My captain and crew are eager to go to sea with this magnificent vessel, equipped for comfortable and safe fishing trips.”

    The uncompromising choice for quality, service and their partnership with customers are frequently mentioned characteristics of the Damen Maaskant Shipyards family business in Stellendam. The shipyard is determined to maintain those qualities and develop them further in the years to come.

    Commercial manager Jeroen van den Berg says: “It is our goal to remain a leader in the development and production of innovative and sustainable vessels for growing, harvesting and catching food from the sea. In this way, we want to secure the future of our industry for generations to come.” The list of suppliers who contributed to the building of the Z-26 Avanti Beam Trawler can be provided on request. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Devan Shipping Company, Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 8

18:42 Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot
18:14 DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021
18:01 Leningrad Region authorities got no initiatives from Belarus on construction of port facilities this year
17:03 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"
16:59 Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
13:41 Damen’s second Marine Aggregate Dredger 3500 enters service
13:36 Revolutionary Damen Fast Crew Supplier 7011 begins final commissioning
13:34 Rosatomflot to create Unified Platform of NSR Digital Services
13:02 T&E conducts study of CO2 emissions in European seaports
12:13 Royal Wagenborg renews contract with Castor Marine for long-term and expanded fleet connectivity
11:57 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency signed shipbuilding contracts for 64 fishing ships and 41 crab catchers
11:29 Paul Voortmeijer appointed as General Director of Van Oord RDMC
11:18 LNG supply and demand creates continued volatility - Thanos Felios
11:18 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port more than doubled in January 2022
10:56 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 slated for September 12-14
10:35 Container Shipping Conference will be held on 18-20 May 2022 as a virtual event
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on February 08
09:47 Admiral Nevelskoy ferry recognized as world's best ice-class Ro-Pax 2021
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of February 7
09:14 Crude oil prices are slightly down

2022 February 7

18:12 MOL and partners set world records for time and distance in autonomous navigation with sea trial using large commercial car ferry
18:01 KSK Grain Terminal loaded first 100,000-ton grain vessel
17:38 Oboronlogistics completed multimodal international transportation of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia
17:05 BAWAT, Green Swan Partners and Monstrant Viam form a new JV, Freedom Ballast
17:04 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.2% in January’22
16:55 MSC Cruises reveales the details of the Winter 2022/2023 programme
16:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt
16:19 LUKOIL Group's hydrocarbon production in 2021 rose by 4.7% YoY
15:57 LUGAPORT terminal to welcome first railcars in June 2022
15:35 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
15:08 USC to develop long-term development programme until 2035
14:43 Dan-Unity and Aker Carbon Capture CO2 to explore solutions for maritime transport of CO2
14:22 FESCO vessel delivers cargo for Indian scientific station in Antarctica
14:03 Esso Australia charters Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel to support decommissioning activities in Bass Strait
13:43 BHP and EPS welcome world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier for bunkering in Singapore by Shell
12:33 Port Vanino completed dredging works aimed at recovery of design depth
12:11 Nor-Shipping 2022 to take place on 5 April
11:28 RF Government approves Concept for Development of Cruise Tourism in Russia until 2024
11:10 Sanmar Shipyards appoints three directors
10:29 Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port
10:17 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 07
09:30 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4

2022 February 6

15:31 Solstad announces new contract awards for its CSVs
14:21 Port of Dunkirk welcomes French industrial company Verrkor
14:09 Port of Cleveland announces 2021 tonnage numbers
13:32 DOF Subsea secures Esso Australia contract
12:53 Maritime NZ warns of the risks on the water this Waitangi Weekend
12:19 Belfast Harbour reports buoyant trading performance in 2021
11:57 USCG, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge
10:59 Carnival provides more updates to 2022 fleet deployment plans
10:48 Port of Oakland to invest, renew and grow green

2022 February 5

15:21 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore