2022 February 8 15:34

Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg

The Center will help elaborate the projects thoroughly at the earliest phases



On 7 February 2022, FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) opened the Center of Engineering Expertise, says press center of Rosatom.



The Center will take part in implementation of projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of plans on infrastructure development as well as navigational and hydrographic support particularly through development of digital technologies.



The integration platform based on the Center’s geoportal will allow for interaction with partners and investors while implementing joint projects on the Northern Sea Route and beyond it.



Besides, the Center will accumulate the latest R&D and develop design documentation.



“Starting from 2023, Hydrographic Company will simultaneously work on 4-5 NSR infrastructure projects and develop new business activities. We are to perform an enormous scope of work. For that purpose, efficiency of business processes should be improved right now. The Center of Engineering Expertise will help elaborate the projects thoroughly at the earliest phases and attract contractors at the phase of designing”, said Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company.



The Center of Engineering Expertise is located at the premises of Hydrographic Company’s second office in Saint-Petersburg.



FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

The Ministry of Transport handed over FSUE Hydrographic Company to Rosatom in 2019 after the latter was given the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route.



Related link:

Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise>>>>