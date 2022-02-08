2022 February 8 17:03

MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced that on February 8, the wood chip carrier STELLAR SYMPHONY with a cargo capacity of 3.6 million-cubic feet, was delivered at Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. MOL will operate the vessel and transport wood chips for Marusumi Paper Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessel is equipped with a SOx scrubber and Ballast Water Management System to be in conformity with stricter environmental regulations, and is also equipped with a microplastic recovery system. It also has environmentally friendly specifications in line with "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1" such as Hybrid Fin (energy-saving equipment to improve propulsion efficiency) which are Imabari Shipbuilding's technologies, Advanced Control for Ecology (ACE), and Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCF) in addition to adopting an electronically controlled engine and low-friction ship bottom paint.



