2022 February 8 16:22

Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane

Mexican terminal operator Grupo CICE (Corporación Integral de Comercio Exterior S.A. de C.V.) has ordered an eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for their terminal in the Port of Veracruz on the shore of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the company's release. This is a first order for this type of crane for CICE, but it will be their 10th Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane delivered along their 30 years of operations. The order was booked in December 2021 and the crane will be delivered in April 2022.

CICE provides port and logistics services since 1991 at several locations in Mexico from their head office in Veracruz. The Port of Veracruz is the oldest and largest port in the country and includes CICE’s largest facility. With a continuing expansion of terminal capacity, CICE is looking to upgrade its equipment with a high-capacity crane that can handle both containers and general and project cargo.

The new Generation 6 crane will be a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.9 Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of up to 61 m and a lifting capacity of 125 t. It features a tower extension for reaching higher container stacks on deck and a better view of the vessels and working environment. It provides a strong lifting capacity curve for high handling performance and an A7 classification in container handling for a long service life.



