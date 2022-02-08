2022 February 8 10:56

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 slated for September 12-14

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 will be held on September 12-14 as a virtual event.

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 (OGAD 2022) creates Opportunities to boost Profitability and Strategies to Maximize Efficiencies in Oil and Gas Production.

This conference brings together key players of the oil & gas industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of digitalization in dealing with the current and future challenges of the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

This event is a platform bringing the entire Oil and Gas Sector together along with IoT, AI/ML, and digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices for digital transformation in the industry. Digitalization including AI, IoT, and Blockchain has made a huge impact on helping operating companies improve operational efficiency, eliminate unplanned downtime, improve safety, and reduce overall costs.

