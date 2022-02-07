2022 February 7 17:04

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.2% in January’22

Coal accounted for 49.2% of cargo bound for ports

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 29.4 million tonnes in January 2022, down 1.2%, year-on-year.



In the reported period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled 11.9 million tonnes (-4.0%), to the ports of the Southern Region – 8.4 million tonnes (+11.5%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 9.1 million tonnes (-7.4%).



Coal accounted for 49.2%, oil cargo – 25.5%, ferrous metal – 6.8%, fertilizers – 6.7%, ore – 2.7%, grain – 2.1%.



In the reported period, positive dynamics was registered in the segments of export - by 7.3% to 7.5 million tonnes, fertilizers - by 13.6% to 2 million tonnes, chemicals – by 18.5% to 150,000 tonnes.

including 87.3 million tonnes transported to the Far East ports (+2.7%). Transportation of oil products bound for Far East ports rose by 5.9% to 7.1 million tonnes, iron and manganese ore – 4 times to 0.6 million tonnes, timber – 1.5 times to 410,000 tonnes.

The growth of loading to the Southern ports was mainly driven by coal (1.5 times to 2.7 million tonnes) and oil cargo (+25.7% to 3.1 million tonnes).