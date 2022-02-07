  • Home
  2022 February 7

    Port Vanino completed dredging works aimed at recovery of design depth

    Investments into the works exceeded RUB 180 million

    Port Vanino announces completion of dredging works along the port’s waterfront.

    The works resulted in recovery of design depth at hydraulic engineering facilities. Investments into the works completed in two phases exceeded RUB 180 million.

    The scope of dredged materials exceeded 14,000 cbm, dumped material – over 12,000 cbm.

    The design depth ensures “safe approaching to berths and docking”, says Konstantin Gorshenyov, Head of Dp for Investment Planning, Capital Construction and Reconstruction, Port Vanino JSC.

    Commercial Sea Port of Vanino JSC (Port Vanino) is a stevedoring company operating in the port of Vanino (Khabarovsk Territory). Apart of multifunctional berths it has a number of specialized terminals including ferry, container and alumina ones as well as port fleet for mooring operations, transportation of passengers and supply of vessels with water.

    On 16-17 February 2022, IAA PortNews will hold the 5th International Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.


