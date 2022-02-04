2022 February 4 18:20

Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding

Both Air Products and the HPA are aligned in their intention to accelerate the production, supply chain and consumption of hydrogen in the North of Germany and Free Hanseatic State of Hamburg. In collaboration, both parties are focused on identifying real opportunities that would support the stimulation of hydrogen demand and subsequent decarbonisation of heavy-duty vehicles (including port logistics) and industry, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.



As the world’s largest hydrogen producer with more than 60 years of global hydrogen experience in over 50 countries, Air Products has practical operational experience from more than 250 refuelling station projects in 20 countries. Air Products’ technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelling operations annually. The company has been supplying hydrogen to the port of Hamburg and Germany for over 40 years, it is a member of H2 Global and already supplies many hydrogen fuel stations across Germany, including a new hydrogen refuelling station, opening later this year.

About Air Products:

Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition. The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by



About Hamburg Port Authority:

The Hamburg Port Authority AöR (HPA) has been providing future-oriented port management services offering one face to the customer since 2005. To ensure safe and efficient processes in the Port of Hamburg and meet the demands of a growing port, the HPA relies on intelligent and innovative solutions. The HPA is responsible for resourceefficient, sustainable planning and the implementation of infrastructure projects in the port. It is the contact point for all kinds of questions concerning the waterside and landside infrastructure, the safety of navigation for vessels, port railway facilities, port property management and business conditions in the port. The HPA ensures the provision of land as required, carries out all statutory duties placed on it and provides port industry services. It markets port-specific technical knowledge and represents the interests of the Port of Hamburg at a national and international level.