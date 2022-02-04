2022 February 4 10:39

Tazmar Maritime supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow



Tazmar Maritime supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.



Tazmar Maritime team provides a complete set of 3D inspections to enable the most accurate and fastest assessment of structural conditions affecting the life cycle and helping to optimize management and operation of an asset located in coastal areas. The company provides a seamless scan of the above and below water parts of in-water structures in order to precisely capture the most current state of an object and build a "digital twin" of the physical asset.

Using the very latest technologies Tazmar Maritime can swiftly deliver the dredge control survey themselves or offer to deploy a real-time dredging monitoring system on the customer’s dredger.

The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The event will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The Congress will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



