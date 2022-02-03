2022 February 3 12:43

Cargotec and Konecranes provide an update on planned merger

As previously communicated, Cargotec and Konecranes have continued their dialogue and cooperation with relevant competition authorities to find satisfactory ways to mitigate concerns raised by the competition authorities to secure approvals to complete the merger of Cargotec and Konecranes. Based on ongoing dialogue with the authorities the remedy requirements are more complex than expected.

Cargotec and Konecranes have discussed remedies with relevant competition authorities based on a commitment offered to the European Commission to divest Konecranes' Lift Truck business and Cargotec's Kalmar Automation Solutions. Both companies consider the offered remedy package as sufficient and feasible. Further investigations regarding the proposed remedies and negotiations with relevant competition authorities regarding antitrust concerns continue.

Cargotec and Konecranes are awaiting the authorities’ decisions and continue to work towards the merger being completed by the end of H1 2022. Until all merger closing conditions are met and the deal is completed, both companies continue to operate fully separately and independently.



The Merger and the merger consideration securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.



Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.