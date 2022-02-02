2022 February 2 13:21

N-KOM and ABS JDP to explore using remote survey techniques to augment shipyard surveys

A pioneering joint development project (JDP) between ABS and Nakilat - Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. (N-KOM) will examine how techniques developed by ABS for its industry leading program of remote survey of vessels in service can be applied to surveys and inspections in the shipyard, according to ABS's release.

Remote inspection technologies will be applied to six Class surveys for this trial, to test how they can then be used to verify the required survey or inspection by ABS Surveyors to optimize scheduling and minimize downtime for both the shipyard, vessels and ABS.

The JDP will examine how remote techniques can be carried out on rudder clearance inspection; stern tube weardown inspection; rudder plug opening inspection; boiler safety valve testing; fit-up inspections prior to welding and final weld visual inspection of non-critical items.

ABS is a leader in remote survey and can conduct numerous classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels and has made its remote survey and audit services available to equipment and materials manufacturing clients all over the globe.