2022 February 1 10:58

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3% in January 2022

Image source: Russian Railways Telegram



In January 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 104.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reported period, Russian Railways increased loading of the following types of cargo: coal – 31.8 million tonnes (+3.1%, year-on-year); coke – 973,000 (+6.3%); crude oil and oil products – 19.5 million tonnes (+8.2%); cement – 1.3 million tonnes (+5.7%); construction materials – 8.4 million tonnes (+4%); chemicals and soda – 2.1 million tonnes (+3.7%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 2.7 million tonnes (+18.4%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 9.2 million tonnes (+15.2%).



The decrease was registered in the following segments: iron and manganese ore – 9.7 million tonnes (-1.1%); ferrous metal – 6.1 million tonnes (+5.6%); ferrous metal scrap – 698,000 (-24.3%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 5.5 million tonnes (-3.2%); timber – 2.9 million tonnes (-13.4%); grain – 1.9 million tonnes (-30.9%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 1.5 million tonnes (-6.6%);



In January 2022, freight turnover rose by 6%, year-on-year to 224.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 4.8% to 282.8 billion ton-km.



In 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded over 1.282 billion tonnes, 3.2% more versus the result of 2020.