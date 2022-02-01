2022 February 1 10:26

Rembet Group supports 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor

The Conference will be held in the framework of the 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress slated for 16-17 February 2022

Rembet Group, a company operating in the segment of civil engineering, is a sponsor of the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" which will be held in the framework of the 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress. The Congress will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The key activities of Rembet Group include shotcreting, cleaning of pit walls and piles with hydromonitor, protection and reinforcement of structures, waterproofing by injection method.

A. Urgapov, General Director of Rembet Construction will speak on the second day of the Congress with a report “Innovative product ‘Rembet Aqua’ for underwater metal protection”.

The 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



