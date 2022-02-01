  • Home
  • 2022 February 1 09:50

    Krasnoye Sormovo commences metal cutting for 11th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The shipyard also laid down the hull of the seventh ship in the series

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has commenced metal cutting for the 11th dry cargo carrier of the RSD59 series.

    In May 2021, Krasnoye Sormovo won the competition for the right to sign a contract on construction of a series of 11 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 for STLC-Finance LLC.

    The shipyard also laid down the hull of the seventh ship in the series.

    Under the contract terms, The ships are to be delivered to the customer before the end of 2022, said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo.

    All in all, Krasnoye Sormovo has built 29 ships of Project RSD59. The shipyard delivers 12 dry cargo carriers per year.

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    Ships of Project RSD59 are intended for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    This year Krasnoye Sormovo will also continue building the series of five crab catching ships of Project КСП01 for North West Fishing Consortium. The delivery of the first ship is scheduled for 2023 with the next four ships to be delivered in 2024. On 20 May 2020, Krasnoye Sormovo held a ceremony of keel-laying for all the five ships of the series.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

