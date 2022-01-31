2022 January 31 17:03

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build three hydrofoils of Meteor design under GTLK leasing programme

Image source: Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau

State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (GTLK) has declared Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau JSC as the winner of the tender for construction of three hydrofoils of Meteor design for RUB 1.23 bllion, according to the portal for state procurement.



The previous tender was declared void since the bidder failed to meet tender requirements.



According to the tender materials, the delivery deadline -- 30.09.2023. The ship will operate under the flag of the Russian Federation.



Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau will build three hydrofoils of Meteor design at its own shipyard in the Chkalovsky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The lead ship of the series was launched on 3 August 2021. The ships will operate in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area.



Hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design features the following particulars: LOA – 34.4 m; BOA – 9.2 m; hovering height – 9.0 m; draft – 2.5 m; displacement - 68 t; speed - 65 km/h; passenger capacity - 116; crew - 4; cruising range (with full displacement) - 600 km; endurance - 8 hours.



JSC Alekseev`s Design Bureau builds high-speed civil, dual-purpose and military vehicles based on various hydrodynamic principles. These are hovercraft and hydrofoils, air cavity craft and gliding boats with different bottom configuration, multipurpose platforms and ekranoplanes.

