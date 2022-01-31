2022 January 31 18:06

Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal in South Australia orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers

Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) in South Australia has ordered three more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers to keep their fleet of 22 Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers technologically up-to-date. The order was booked in Q2 2021 and the machines will be delivered in March 2022, according to the company's release.

The new diesel-electric straddle carriers will replace three of the original Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers purchased in 2003. They were the first diesel-electric straddle carriers delivered to Australia.

The new straddle carriers will meet Tier V exhaust emission standards, the highest emission standard in straddle carrier operation, and they will feature Konecranes’ latest improvements in cabin ergonomics and operator vision. On average, Flinders handles 450,000 TEU per year with its fleet of Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers.

A strong focus on customers and a commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.