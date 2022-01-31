2022 January 31 16:31

ICTSI Rio welcomes CMA CGM’s BRAZEX 2 Service

ICTSI Rio Brasil 1 kicked off its newest partnership with CMA CGM after receiving the inaugural call of the French shipping line’s Brazil Express Loop 2 (BRAZEX 2) service, according to the company's release.

The BRAZEX 2 service was formally launched at the Port of Rio de Janeiro with the arrival of the 2,284-TEU CMA CGM Malta on December 16. Operated by a fleet of five ships, the service rotates through the ports of Kingston, Spain, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, Navegantes, Vila de Conde, and Caucedo, before heading back to Kingston.

“BRAZEX 2 offers optimized cargo routes to and from the Gulf, the Caribbean and the United States using the Port of Kingston in Jamaica as a transshipment hub. With the Port of Rio de Janeiro as the service’s first port of call in southeastern Brazil, our clients can take advantage of extremely competitive transit times for imports,” said Eduardo Galo, ICTSI Rio Commercial Director.

ICTSI Rio Brasil 1 operates the Container Terminal 1 at the Port of Rio de Janeiro and serves the import, export, and industrial oil and gas hubs in the largest economic region of Brazil. ICTSI Rio offers robust maritime, road, and rail access, and handles the largest vessels that call the Brazilian coast.

About ICTSI

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.