2022 January 31 17:26

APM Terminals accelerates real-time data availability

As container terminals deal with a surge in container volumes and increased dwell times, access to real-time data is a vital tool to help speed up the flow of containers through terminals. APM Terminals is therefore accelerating its API roll-out, with greater data coverage and new APIs, according to the company's release.

An API (Application Programming Interface is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other. APM Terminals’ APIs connect a customer’s own Transport or Logistics Planning System with real-time data from a terminal’s Terminal Operating System (TOS).



APM terminals has recently added data for its Moroccan Medport Tangier terminal to its range of APIs, bringing the total number of terminals supported by its container tracking and vessel schedule API data feeds to 18.

The company also made Empty Container tracking possible through a new Empty Container Returns API. The new Empty Container Returns API means that customers can track the complete life cycle of a container, including the date and time it was gated in at a terminal.

APM Terminals now offers a complete range of APIs to provide real-time data for all aspects of vessel and container tracking, including Vessel Schedules, Import Availability, Container Event History and Export Booking Enquiry for 18 Terminals.



This week, the company’s Truck Appointment API was also rolled out for APM Terminals Gothenburg, Sweden and Vado Ligure, Italy. The Truck Appointment API enable customers to perform appointment tasks such as viewing available time slots; creating, updating and cancelling appointments; and producing a list of appointments, appointment information and updates for a requested timeframe. Appointments can be made for empty container pick up and drop off, import pickup and export drop-off.

The first customer to implement the Truck Appointment API was GDL Sjöcontainer AB, which handles around 900 contract transporters operating more than 2,800 vehicles. “With these levels of volumes, the ability to set up and manage truck appointments quickly and efficiently using our own familiar Transport Management System is essential,” commented Markus Ekwall, Department Head at GDL Sjöcontainer AB.



APIs remove the need to look up or submit information manually via a separate system, such as Track & Trace for container tracking or a separate online Truck Appointment system for appointments. This makes it the ideal solution for shipping lines, inland transporters, cargo owners and managers, as well as data aggregators who process higher container volumes.

Removing the need for manual intervention not only saves man hours and speeds up the process, but also increases accuracy. Most importantly, access to the latest data available in the supply chain, allows customers to improve planning, reduce delays and help meet customer expectations.