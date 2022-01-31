2022 January 31 16:42

RUB 900 million to be allocated for construction of large sea-going research vessel in 2022

Over RUB 23 billion is foreseen for the project implementation throughout the coming four years

RF authorities will allocate RUB 900 million for construction of a large sea-going ship able to conduct a wide range of research works in the global ocean, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin cited on the official website of RF Government as saying at the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers.



“This year, we will allocate RUB 900 million of budget resources for the construction of a large sea-going ship. It will let scientists perform a wide range of research works in the global ocean – from underwater research works to meteorological ones. In particular, it will allow for expansion of the Russian fishery resource base”, Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting.



According to him, over RUB 23 billion is foreseen for the project implementation throughout the coming four years.



“Advanced research vessels of that kind will considerably enhance the competitiveness of the domestic research fleet, improve working conditions for our scientists and ensure extra load for Russian shipyards”, added the Prime Minister. In the end of December, according to earlier statements, the Ministry of Finance approved allocation of resources for construction of a large RV for Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).



Three RVs are to be built for Rosrybolovstvo under presidential instructions.