2022 January 31 18:41

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte. The gross charter rate is US$21,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 15, 2023 up to maximum June 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on January 31, 2022.

The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Astarte” is anticipated to generate approximately US$9.35 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel and one new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022 and by the end of the first quarter of 2022, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.3 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.43 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.



