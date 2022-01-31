2022 January 31 16:01

Tender for construction of two hydrofoils announced by State Transport Leasing Company declared void

The bid of Kostroma Shipyard has been rejected

The tender announced by State Transport Leasing Company PJSC (GTLK) for construction of two hydrofoils of Olympia design has been declared void, according to the portal for state procurement. Initial contract price is set at RUB 1.9 billion.

The only bidder, Kostroma Shipyard, failed to meet tender requirements.

Hydrofoil Olympia has been designed by Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau.

Olympia is a series of sea-going passenger hydrofoils of the second generation (Project 14600). It was designed for the Olympic Games in Barcelona, 1992. The hydrofoils were built by Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” in Feodisia. The first ship in the series was built in 1993. At first, two ships (Olimpia 1 and Jaanika) were operated in Estonia, then – in the Black Sea. By today, both ships have been scrapped.