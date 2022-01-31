2022 January 31 15:04

Maersk to build large cross-dock and cold store in the Port of Rotterdam by 2023

Logistics provider Maersk and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have reached agreement on the issue of a 185,000m2 site at the extreme southern tip of the Prinses Amaliahaven. Maersk will build a 23,000m2 cross dock and a 35,000m2 cold store on the site. The complex is scheduled to be completed in 2023, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



A huge number of Maersk ships visit the port of Rotterdam every year. The company is now also active as a tenant of logistical sites. The cross-dock will be used for the short-term storage of fast-moving consumer goods. Meanwhile, the cold store will be used for the transhipment of a range of agri-food products, including frozen meat, fish, vegetables and fresh fruit.



The site in question had already been reserved for container transhipment by APM Terminals, which is affiliated to Maersk.



The development of the cross-dock and the cold store will cost around fifty million euros. The complex will provide employment for 200 people.

In the meantime, in the Prinses Amaliahaven work is under way on the construction of new deep-sea and inland shipping quays measuring 1,825 and 160 metres, respectively. Container terminals RWG and APM Terminals have already signed options to use the quays and further develop the sites around this port.





