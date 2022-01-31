  • Home
    COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical form new product partnership

    Vessel Performance and Optimized Weather Routing experts COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical, the global market leader for a commercial maritime software, today announced a new strategic product partnership to securely integrate COACH Solutions functionality with the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), according to Kongsberg's release. The product partnership helps shipping companies in the tramp business make data-driven decisions and streamline workflows to optimize vessel performance from a technical and operational viewpoint.

    Under the agreement, COACH’s Optimized Weather Routing solution will integrate securely with VIP, providing interested joint clients with the ability to seamlessly transfer pertinent information between the two systems without the need for redundant data entry. By sharing relevant fleet and vessel data between VIP and COACH Solutions, operators can seamlessly leverage COACH’s vessel performance and weather routing capabilities to make better informed decisions that both improve time charter equivalent rates (TCEs) and reduce CO2 emissions.

    “We at COACH are extremely happy to be working jointly with Veson and integrating with their dynamic commercial freight management platform VIP,” said Anders Bruun, CEO at COACH Solutions. “The partnership with Veson gives vessel owners and operators the possibility for utilizing best of breed solutions to decarbonize the shipping industry in a profitable way.”

    “Sharing data between COACH and VIP gives transparency and assists users in making data-driven decisions. Our ambition is to continue turning complex data into actionable insights which not only helps to decarbonize the industry but also improves the bottom line.”

    As the pace of change and the call to action for greater environmental stewardship continue to hasten, maritime organizations are finding a stronger need for innovative ways to achieve greater efficiency and visibility. Collaborations such as the COACH-Veson product partnership help break down siloes between systems and counterparties, unlocking new process efficiencies and insights that help organizations make the right decisions at the right time.

    The product partnership further enhances the value of VIP for Veson’s clients by offering seamless connections with other systems that power their maritime workflow.

