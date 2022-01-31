2022 January 31 14:23

RF Government approves expansion of Feodosia and Azov ports

The ports will be expanded with additional plots of land

The limits of seaports of Feodosia (Republic of Crimea) and Azov (Rostov Region) will be expanded with additional plots of land. A related decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, says press center of RF Government.

The port of Azov will have a new terminal for handling grain and vegetable oil. The products handled by the port will feed the plant for production of flaxseed oil which is under construction in the Rostov Region.

The port of Feodosia is to get new infrastructure facilities for handling and storage of cargo.

The works are foreseen by the federal project “Development of Seaports”.

The documents available in Russian: Decree No 112-r dated 28 January 2022 >>>>, Decree No 111-r dated 28 January 2022 >>>>.