2022 January 31 15:40

Indian Register of Shipping classed tug ‘Balbir’ delivered to Indian Navy

Indian Register of Shipping classed vessel ‘Balbir’ was delivered by Hindustan Shipyard Limited to the Indian Navy earlier this month. This was the 200th vessel delivered by HSL to Indian Navy, according to IRS's release.

During the ceremony, the Class certificates were handed over to Cmde Kunjumon E. Mathew, Director (Shipbuilding), HSL by Mr Saikat Roychowdhury, Head of Survey Station, IRS Visakhapatnam. The 50-tonne bollard pull tug, sailed out on 08th January 2022 with HSL engineers onboard for delivery to Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard (Mumbai). The tug designed and built by HSL under IRS class can achieve a speed of up to12 knots. During the first sea trials itself, ship has proved her capabilities and achieved performance greater than the contractual requirements.



